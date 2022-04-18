No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2022

 

  1. Home

Putin Demands Ownership of Al-Quds Landmark in Angry Letter to Zionist PM

Putin Demands Ownership of Al-Quds Landmark in Angry Letter to Zionist PM
folder_openRussia access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded late on Sunday in an angry letter to Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, that the Alexander Nevsky Church, in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, be immediately transferred into Russian hands, after it was promised by Bennett’s predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin's persistence over this impressive landmark could not only ignite a diplomatic clash between the Tel Aviv regime and Moscow, but also risks a wave of criticism from the whole international community.

It comes at a time when Russia has expressed its displeasure at the Zionist regime’s statements on the alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine.

On Sunday, the ‘Israeli’ regime’s Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow to clarify statements made by Zionist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The Alexander Nevsky Church, also known as the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity is a significant asset of the Russian Orthodox Church in al-Quds, located in the heart of the Christian Quarter.

Israel Al-Quds Palestine Russia NaftaliBennett VladimirPutin

Comments

  1. Related News
Putin Demands Ownership of Al-Quds Landmark in Angry Letter to Zionist PM

Putin Demands Ownership of Al-Quds Landmark in Angry Letter to Zionist PM

13 hours ago
Russia: More than 6800 Mercenaries from 83 Countries Fighting with Ukraine 

Russia: More than 6800 Mercenaries from 83 Countries Fighting with Ukraine 

14 hours ago
Kiev Bombed after Russia’s Black Sea Warship Sinks

Kiev Bombed after Russia’s Black Sea Warship Sinks

3 days ago
Ministry: Russia Imposing Tit-For-Tat Sanctions on US, Canadian Lawmakers

Ministry: Russia Imposing Tit-For-Tat Sanctions on US, Canadian Lawmakers

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-04-2022 Hour: 11:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot