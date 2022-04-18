No Script

‘Israeli’ Occupiers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Worshippers to Leave

By Staff

In response to the calls by the ‘Temple Mount’ organizations on the Hebrew so-called ‘Passover’, the Hebrew Easter, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed for the second consecutive day the holy al-Aqsa Mosque to provide protection for other massive raids by the groups of settlers.

Palestinian media outlets reported on Monday morning that huge numbers of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces broke through the Aqsa Mosque in an attempt to force the worshippers in it out, and prepare the courtyards for the Zionist settlers’ provocative practices.

Palestinian media also reported that snipers from the ‘Israeli' occupation police have been positioned on rooftops of the Aqsa Mosque and the neighboring buildings.

Earlier, settler groups have called for wide-scale raids of the mosque on the occasion of the Jewish festivity, which started on Friday morning and lasts a week.

In a press briefing, Hamas resistance group considered that the occupation forces’ continuous storming of al-Aqsa Mosque is being faced with more defiance and confrontation by the Palestinian people.

“We will keep defending al-Aqsa and we are certain that the final say and the will of our people will be the strongest and the highest in the battle to defend the nation’s dignity,” Hamas added.

Meanwhile, Head of Supreme Islamic Society in al-Quds, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri said the Jews are abusing the Eid period to impose a new reality in al-Aqsa.

“The ‘Israeli’ settlers are seeking to impose a new reality by performing the slaughtering ritual, taking advantage of the extremist ‘Israeli’ government’s support,” Sheikh Sabri added.

