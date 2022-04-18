- Home
Pyongyang Tests New Weapon ’To Improve Tactical Nukes’
By Staff, Agencies
North Korea said it has successfully tested a new weapon, which it considers will significantly enhance its tactical nuclear capabilities.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was seen smiling and clapping as he was watching the new missile's launch.
Experts believe this is a sign that North Korea is planning to test a compact nuclear weapon soon - in other words, a tactical nuclear weapon.
North Korea stopped nuclear testing in 2017.
The following year, it blew up tunnels at its Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, in a move that was seen to be part of a diplomatic rapprochement with South Korea and the US.
But recent satellite images suggest work is underway to restore the tunnels.
The "new-type tactical guided weapon... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes," the North's official KCNA news agency reported.
It added that Kim had given "important instructions on further building up the defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces of the country."
South Korea's military confirmed that two missiles - likely to be short-range - were launched from the North into the sea on Saturday night.
