IRG Pledges Unfaltering Support for Palestine: “Israel” Terrified from New Intifada
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolution Guards stressed that “The new wave of ‘Israeli’ crimes and aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque reveals the depth of Zionist panic over the formation of a new Intifada [uprising] in Palestine.”
It further reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance.
In a statement released on Friday, the IRG strongly condemned the Zionist entity’s intensified attacks against the Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque.
In parallel, it viewed that “The new wave of the ‘Israeli’ acts of aggression following the recent operations by the young and pious Palestinians against the Zionist regime indicates that the Zionists have been terrified at the formation of a modern Intifada, the advance in anti- ‘Israeli’ struggle among the younger generation, and the promotion of the capabilities of the anti-Zionism resistance.”
The IRG also noted that the “Israeli” desecration of the holy mosque in Al-Quds and the brutal attacks on defenseless worshippers is doomed to failure. “This won’t undermine the heroic uprising of the Intifada fighters, and will force the Zionists to face more serious nightmares and challenges.”
Denouncing the muted response from the international human rights organizations and certain Arab governments, the statement underlined that the IRG will remain as a main and strategic supporter of the Palestinian Intifada, will continue to support the Palestinian resistance and nation in a united front.
“We won’t allow ‘Israel’ and the hegemony to downplay the cause of Palestine as the Islamic world’s top priority,” it mentioned.
