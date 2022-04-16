Hamas Official to Al-Ahed: We’ll Reciprocate Any Escalation

By Mostafa Awada

Member of Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s Arab and Islamic Relations bureau, Osama Hamdan, stressed that the attack by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on al-Aqsa Mosque is an episode from the series of attacks carried out by the enemy ever since it occupied Palestine, yet it has stepped up and doubled its attacks since former US president Donald Trump proclaimed al-Quds as the so-called capital of the occupation entity.

“The violations have dangerous repercussions and aim to feel the pulse of the International community and the Palestinian people towards this step, in an attempt to Judaize al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque and take them over,” Hamdan added.

The Hamas official further added that “All options are on the table in confronting the enemy. Escalation will be reciprocated, but the popular confrontation must be given part of the battle, and the resistance is ready for a battle had it been required.”