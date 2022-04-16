No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2022

 

  1. Home

US: Syria Base Attacked from Inside

US: Syria Base Attacked from Inside
folder_openSyria access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US military revealed that “Last week’s explosions at a base in Syria that reportedly injured four US soldiers may have been the work of charges planted by one or more people in the showers and the ammunition depot.”

The incident, which was initially blamed on artillery fire, is being investigated further.

Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve [CJTF-OIR], the group in charge of US operations in Iraq and Syria, posted a statement early Friday that what was originally classified as an “indirect attack” is now believed to have been “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by an unknown individual or individuals, targeting the shower facility and ammunition holding area.

The CJTF-OIR initially said, “Two rounds of indirect fire... struck two support buildings” at Green Village on April 7, and that four US service members were “being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.”

The Military Times said on Friday it raised the prospects of infiltration, a lapse in base security, or perhaps even an insider attack.

Syria Iraq UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US: Syria Base Attacked from Inside

US: Syria Base Attacked from Inside

5 hours ago
Syria Confronts ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes Outside Damascus

Syria Confronts ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes Outside Damascus

one day ago
Syrian Locals, Army Soldiers Force US Military Convoy to Backtrack in Hasakah

Syrian Locals, Army Soldiers Force US Military Convoy to Backtrack in Hasakah

3 days ago
Syria’s Return to Arab League to Be Resolved As Soon As Possible - Lavrov

Syria’s Return to Arab League to Be Resolved As Soon As Possible - Lavrov

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 16-04-2022 Hour: 01:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot