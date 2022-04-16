No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of National Center in North Lebanon

5 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Head of the National Center in North Lebanon, Kamal al-Khair.

The meeting was also attended by Head if the National Relations in Hezbollah, Hajj Mahmoud Qumati, during which the latest on the electoral affairs as well as political developments was discussed.

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

Last Update: 16-04-2022 Hour: 01:59 Beirut Timing

