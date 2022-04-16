- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of National Center in North Lebanon
folder_openSG Meetings access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Head of the National Center in North Lebanon, Kamal al-Khair.
The meeting was also attended by Head if the National Relations in Hezbollah, Hajj Mahmoud Qumati, during which the latest on the electoral affairs as well as political developments was discussed.
