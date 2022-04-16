‘Israel’ Too Weak to Withstand Palestinian Resistance – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian decried the intensified ‘Israeli’ attacks on Palestinians in al-Quds, stressing that the Zionist regime is so shaky that it cannot stand against the Palestinian uprising and resistance.

In a Friday telephone conversation with Ismail Haniya, the leader of the Political Bureau of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, Amir Abdollahian paid tribute to all martyrs of Palestine and the resistance.

The top Iranian diplomat strongly condemned the desecration of the holy site of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime, saying what happened in al-Aqsa Mosque shows that the resistance of the heroic and brave people of Palestine is alive and thriving and that the Zionists are desperate.

Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime has weakened to an extent that it can no longer withstand the uprising of the Palestinian people and resistance who carried out the epic operation al-Quds Sword, he added.

Amir Abdollahian also noted that the resistance is currently in its best position while the terrorist Zionist regime is in its weakest point, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Iran supports the formation of an inclusive Palestinian government in all of the land of Palestine with the holy city of al-Quds as its capital, he underlined.

The top Iranian diplomat also highlighted the continuation of diplomatic consultations and contacts between him and the foreign ministers of Islamic countries for the purpose of condemning and stopping the usurping acts of the Zionist regime.

Slamming the Zionist regime’s aggression against worshippers and its desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque as bad implications of normalization of ties between a small number of Islamic Arab countries and the fake Zionist regime, Amir Abdollahian said a nation who is heroically defending their dignity and the honor of the Muslim Ummah must be defended, not the usurpers of the holy city of al-Quds and the Palestinians’ motherland.

For his part, Haniya extended greetings on behalf of the Palestinian people and resistance to the Iranian people, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and Iranian president Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

He outlined the recent crimes by the Zionists at al-Aqsa Mosque and stressed that Palestine today faces two options: Acceptance of the Judaization of al-Aqsa Mosque or resistance against the Zionist regime.

He noted that the Palestinian people and resistance groups have opted for resistance forcefully by offering martyrs for the cause.

Haniya also thanked Iran for its support of the holy cause of liberating Palestine and the holy city of al-Quds, calling for increased diplomatic consultations at the level of Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the UN Security Council to condemn and stop the aggression by the Zionist regime.

He added that since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and following an escalation of tensions and aggression by the Zionist regime, dozens of Palestinians have been martyred and hundreds more have been wounded.