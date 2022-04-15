- Home
IRG Second-in-command: Axis of Resistance Today at Peak of Its Power
By Staff
Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi underlined that the Axis of Resistance today, from Yemen to Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, is at the peak of its power.
In comments made to Yemen’s al-Masirah network on Thursday, Fadavi noted that “our enemies have admitted that Iran now is beyond the level of deterrence and can initiate in practical responses, in addition to claiming the response publicly.
The IRG second-in-command further emphasized that “expelling the US troops from the region has turned to be a near-reached goal,” adding that the “Americans have started to leave the region indeed.”
In a related context, Military Advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Major General Yehya Rahim Safavi said: “We are tracking the Zionists, and as we targeted their center in Erbil, we will deal them a heavy blow from any place that targets our security, and this is se
Imam Khamenei’s advisor also congratulated the Yemeni people and leaders on their legendary defiance against the American-Saudi-Emirati aggression for the 8th consecutive year.
