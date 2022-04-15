‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces have stormed the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, injuring scores of worshipers and arresting dozens of them in stepped-up violence in the fasting holy month of Ramadan.

The violence broke out at dawn on Friday when the occupation forces raided the al-Aqsa Mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, firing sound bombs and rubber bullets at the worshipers randomly.

“Violent confrontations erupted between the occupation forces and hundreds of young men who were deployed in the al-Aqsa courtyards,” Maan news agency said, adding that the ‘Israeli’ forces were obstructing the work of ambulances that reach the mosque’s entry gates.

Media reports said the occupation forces also attacked paramedics and press crews, chased them in the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque, and beat a number of them.

Most recently, the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRSC] reported at least 152 injuries among fasting Palestinians who had been transferred to hospitals in the occupied al-Quds as a result of the raid.

Additionally, Director of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Omar Al-Kiswani reported that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have detained around 80 worshippers from inside the southern prayer hall in the mosque, warning that the situation in Al-Aqsa is dangerous, and affirming that Friday prayers will be held whatever the cost is.

Al-Ahed sources later confirmed that the brutal attack left around 400 detainees, and the “Israeli” occupation forces withdrew from Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Zionist occupation regime has stepped up its deadly acts of aggression across Palestinian territories since the beginning of Ramadan, as a result of which Palestinians put up a stronger resistance to counter the aggression.

Some two dozen Palestinians have been martyred by ‘Israeli’ fire since March 22, while Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already given the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces a free hand to “defeat” what he called “terror” in the West Bank.

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the recent killings across the occupied West Bank, stating that they exposed the appalling nature of the Tel Aviv regime.

The confrontations on Friday broke out just hours after another Palestinian was martyred by the occupation regime’s forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency said 17-year-old Palestinian, Shawkat Kamal Abed, succumbed to his wounds a day after he was shot during an attack conducted by ‘Israeli’ forces in Kafr Dan village, northwest of Jenin.

The Palestinian teenager was transferred to Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin for treatment before he succumbed to his wounds.

Announcing the martyrdom of Kamal Abed, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the latest fatality brought to seven the number of Palestinians martyred across the occupied territory in less than 48 hours.

Fawaz Hamayel, from the town of Beita in the south of Nablus, succumbed to gunshot wounds by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Wednesday. Shas Kammaji, the brother of the Palestinian prisoner Ayham Kammaji, was martyred in confrontations in the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, and Mustafa Faisal Abu al-Rub was fatally shot by ‘Israeli’ soldiers at the western entrance to Jenin.

Tensions have escalated in the occupied territories since last Thursday when Palestinians launched a retaliatory operation in the heart of the ‘Israeli’ occupied territories, in Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, as part of their resistance to the intensified ‘Israeli’ crackdown. Since then, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have been carrying out raids in different towns, especially in Jenin.

The heroic operation was carried out when a Palestinian youth, identified as Raad Fathi Hazem, entered a pub on a crowded main street in Tel Aviv and began firing his weapon.

The 28-year-old, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, was later martyred by ‘Israeli’ forces in a pre-dawn firefight near a mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan.