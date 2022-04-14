Biden Approval Rating Sinks amid Poor Economic Climate

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating sank to 38 percent in CNBC’s latest poll as he received low marks on the economy and his handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A CNBC All-America Economic Survey released on Wednesday found 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president compared to 38 percent who approve.

When the survey polled Americans in October and December, 41 percent approved of Biden’s job as president. In July, his approval rating was even higher at 48 percent.

Only 35 percent of people polled this month approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to 60 percent who disapprove. Four in 10 Americans approve of his handling of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, compared to about 5 in 10 who disapprove.

Americans also voiced a bleak outlook on the economy, with 43 percent saying it will get worse over the course of the next year, compared to 26 percent who say it will get better.

Close to half of Americans — 47 percent — rate the current state of the economy as “poor.”

Biden’s low approval ratings come as the president juggles multiple concerns at home and abroad, including persistently high inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, a nagging COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is also impacting global fuel and food prices.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey was conducted between April 7 and April 10 with 800 adults. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.