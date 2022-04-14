Two More Palestinian Youths Martyred During ‘Israeli’ Raids of West Bank Villages

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces gunned down two more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, bringing to eight the number of Palestinians martyred by the Zionist troops since the weekend.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry, 14-year-old Qusai Hamamrah was fatally shot during a swoop by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on the village of Husan near the city of Bethlehem in southern occupied West Bank on Wednesday night.

The ‘Israeli’ military claimed that the victim had thrown a petrol bomb at the forces, who "used live ammunition in order to stop the immediate threat."

The troops then prevented the teenager from receiving emergency medical aid, prompting his death from the multiple gunshots that he had received.

The ministry also said a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, named as Omar Alyan, was also fatally shot by the Zionist forces near the city of Ramallah in the Silwad village.

The ministry said the second victim was martyred during confrontations that erupted after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces carried out an arrest raid in the area. At least six other Palestinians were also injured during the raid.

The occupation regime has stepped up its deadly aggression across the Palestinian territories since the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, triggering Palestinians to ramp up their resistance operations in response.

Most recently, a heroic shooting operation killed at least two Zionist settlers and injured eight others in Dizengoff Street in the heart of Tel Aviv.

The operation took place as Palestinian hero Raad Fathi Hazem entered a pub on a crowded main street in the city and began firing his weapon.

The 28-year-old, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, was martyred by ‘Israeli’ forces in a pre-dawn firefight near a mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan.