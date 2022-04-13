- Home
IRG Commander: Killing All US Leaders Not to Avenge Soleimani’s Martyrdom
By Staff, Agencies
The Ground Forces Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG], Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, confirmed that “The killing of all-American leaders would not be enough to avenge the martyrdom of late commander General Qassem Soleimani.”
Speaking in the city of Kerman, he underlined that “The blood of Haj Qassem Soleimani is very dear.”
“Martyr Soleimani was such a great character that if all American leaders are killed, this will still not avenge his assassination. We have to follow Soleimani's path and avenge him through other methods,” Pakpour said.
The senior general comments came days after US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that he does not support removing Iran's Al-Quds Force, an arm of its Revolutionary Guards from the US “blacklist.”
