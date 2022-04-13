No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

The ’Israeli’ April 1996 Aggression on Lebanon: Goals, Strategies, Results!

The ’Israeli’ April 1996 Aggression on Lebanon: Goals, Strategies, Results!
folder_openApril 1996 Aggression access_time 55 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

A comprehensive infographic derived from a report on the course of the “Israeli” April 1996 aggression dubbed as the "Grapes of Wrath".

The ’Israeli’ April 1996 Aggression on Lebanon: Goals, Strategies, Results!

 

Israel Qana Lebanon operation grapes of wrath april 1996 aggresion

Comments

  1. Related News
The April 1996 Aggression: Goals, Strategies, Results!

The April 1996 Aggression: Goals, Strategies, Results!

55 minutes ago
Sea Border Talks between “Israeli” Entity, Lebanon on Verge of Imminent Collapse

Sea Border Talks between “Israeli” Entity, Lebanon on Verge of Imminent Collapse

one hour ago
Diary of the April 1996 Aggression

Diary of the April 1996 Aggression

23 hours ago
Explosion near Lebanon’s Sidon Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

Explosion near Lebanon’s Sidon Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-04-2022 Hour: 01:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot