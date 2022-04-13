No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Knesset Debates Media Coverage of Dizengoff Operation

‘Israeli’ Knesset Debates Media Coverage of Dizengoff Operation
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s parliament on Tuesday debated the ‘Israeli’ media coverage of the heroic Palestinian operation in Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv last week, with journalists resisting calls by politicians for more stringent regulation.

The Zionist regime’s joint Public Security and Economics Committee session came after the ‘Israel’ police, army, and the Shin Bet spying agency sent a letter to media outlets condemning reporters for how they broadcast the event.

They accused journalists on the scene of interfering during the manhunt for the perpetrator – who killed three ‘Israelis’ – and for broadcasting classified information.

According to ‘The Jerusalem Post’, the goal of Tuesday’s session was not to hold a public hearing for the press but to discuss the lessons learned, Committee head Merav Ben-Ari said.

Along with Ben-Ari, the debate was notably attended by the ‘Israeli’ so-called Communications Minister Yoav Hendel as well as representatives of the ‘Israel’ police and news channels.

“In an ongoing shooting spree, the area needs to be closed off,” Hendel said, criticizing how ‘Israeli’ security forces initially handled the situation, The Post reported.

Referring to the media, Hendel said: “On Thursday there was lawlessness. In the current reality, when everything is broadcast live, it is extremely difficult to censor the material or for an editor to make decisions.”

“National security comes before competition between news agencies,” he claimed.

Media organizations countered with claims of encroachment on the freedom of press, according to The Post.

“We oppose litigation that limits media coverage,” said Anat Saragusti from the Union of Journalists in the occupied territories.

“The press’ job is not to maintain national security… but rather to serve the public’s right to know and the public interest.”

Israel Palestine knesset TelAviv Dizengoff

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Knesset Debates Media Coverage of Dizengoff Operation

‘Israeli’ Knesset Debates Media Coverage of Dizengoff Operation

2 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Arms Sales Hit $11.3 Billion in 2021, 7% of Which to the Gulf

‘Israeli’ Arms Sales Hit $11.3 Billion in 2021, 7% of Which to the Gulf

one day ago
Bennett Visits Site of Dizengoff Operation

Bennett Visits Site of Dizengoff Operation

one day ago
Tel Aviv Approve $93 Million to Upgrade Section of West Bank Security Barrier

Tel Aviv Approve $93 Million to Upgrade Section of West Bank Security Barrier

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-04-2022 Hour: 01:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot