‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Continue To Target Palestinians in the West Bank: New Injuries, Arrests Reported

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces stepped up their acts of violence against Palestinians in the cities and villages of the occupied West Bank, including al-Quds, with new arrests, injuries, and assaults reported across the Palestinian territory in the latest round of confrontations.

‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, and fired tear gas canisters at Palestinians on Tuesday night, according to Palestine Today.

In al-Khalil, two young men were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets during confrontations that erupted between Palestinian youths and the ‘Israeli’ forces. The two men were subsequently taken to the hospital.

Confrontations also erupted in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem for the third consecutive day.

Eyewitnesses reported confrontations in the al-Tal area of the Old City of al-Quds, during which ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs at Palestinians.

Also on Tuesday, Palestinians held a peaceful demonstration in the town of Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil, in support of Jenin and its refugee camp, where the citizens have been the target of relentless ‘Israeli’ aggression in recent days.

A number of the protesters sustained injuries after ‘Israeli’ troops fired tear gas and sound bombs at them, activist Youssef Abu Maria said.

The Palestinian residents of al-Nasra also staged a rally on Tuesday to condemn ‘Israeli’ crimes against the Palestinian people across the West Bank.

They raised banners calling on the entire world to stand by the Palestinian people in the face of ‘Israeli’ atrocities.

Meanwhile, 1,100 Palestinians from the West Bank have been arrested by ‘Israeli’ forces since the beginning of 2022, with 300 of them arrested in March alone, Walla Hebrew news website reported on Tuesday.

That figure is 50 percent of last year’s total number of arrested Palestinians, which was 2,200.

Thousands of Palestinians are being held in ‘Israeli’ prisons, where they are subjected to systematic abuse, violations, and brutal attacks.

According to a Saturday report, the Zionist regime’s soldiers have arrested 200 Palestinians from the Jenin governorate in the first quarter of 2022, half of them in March alone.

‘Israeli’ forces have intensified their attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Five Palestinians, including two women, have been martyred by ‘Israeli’ forces in recent days.

Last May, similar atrocities led to a war between the ‘Israeli’ military and the Gaza-based resistance groups, which rose up in protest against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s inhumane practices.

This year, Palestinian resistance groups have already warned that dangerous ramifications await the Zionist entity if it continues to attack and kill Palestinians.