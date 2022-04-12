Iran Urges Permanent Truce in Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called for a permanent ceasefire in Yemen and arrangements for Yemeni talks, voicing concern about the critical situation in the Arab country.

In a Tuesday meeting with Yemeni Ambassador to Tehran Ibrahim Mohamed al-Dailami, Amir Abdollahian praised the Yemeni people’s resistance against the Saudi-led coalition’s military attacks.

He then expressed concerns about the critical conditions in Yemen, stressing the need to fully lift the siege of the Arab country, ensure a permanent ceasefire, and pave the way for Yemeni negotiations in order to allow the country’s people to settle their own fate.

“With their morale of resistance and wisdom, the people of Yemen would decide their own fate,” he stated.

For his part, ambassador al-Dailami lauded the Iranian government and people for their stances in support of Yemen.

Al-Dailami also briefed Amir Abdollahian on the process of the temporary ceasefire and the latest developments in his country.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies — including the United Arab Emirates [UAE] — launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015. The war was meant to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall a former regime.

Last week, Yemen’s fugitive president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi transferred his powers to a new presidential council, in a major political shake-up that took place as efforts to end the country’s years-long war gained traction with a two-month truce.

The long-running conflict has created what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemen is now in the first week of the two-month UN-brokered truce. It is the first nationwide break in hostilities since 2016.