‘Israeli’ Arms Sales Hit $11.3 Billion in 2021, 7% of Which to the Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s annual arms sales reached a new record in 2021, the ‘Israeli’ war ministry figures released Tuesday, with officials citing a sharp increase in demand for ‘Israeli’-made weapons.

The ministry’s International military cooperation directorate, known as SIBAT, said military exports totaled $11.3 billion last year, up from $8.3 billion in 2020. Exports previously hit a record high of $9.2 billion in 2017 owing to several large deals.

Brig. Gen. [Res.] Yair Kulas, the head of SIBAT, told reporters on Monday that Tel Aviv’s military exports have reached double-digit figures for the first time, reaching a 55 percent increase within two years.

Demand for ‘Israeli’ military products has risen in the past year, Kulas said.

Europe was the largest purchaser of ‘Israeli’ military products goods, buying 41% of total exports, followed by the Asia-Pacific region at 34% and North America at 12%.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which recently and unashamedly normalized relations with Zionist occupation entity in agreements that were known as the ‘Abraham Accords,’ accounted for 7% of the arms purchases.

Lastly, Africa and Latin America each accounted for 3%.

While the Zionist entity is known for cyber-intelligence systems, they only amounted to 4% of all sales in the past year, and officials did not specify which countries they were sold to.

‘Israeli’ sales of such technology have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years due to allegations they were used by some countries to spy on political dissidents and journalists.

Avionics, electronic monitoring, weapons launchers, vehicles and ammunition accounted for much of the rest.

According to an independent global security think tank, the Zionist entity was ranked the 10th-largest international weapons exporter in the past five years.