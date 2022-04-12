No Script

Palestinian Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces in Askalan over Alleged Stabbing Operation

folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian man was martyred by ‘Israeli’ occupation military fire after alleging that he stabbed an ‘Israeli’ police officer in the southern part of the occupied territories, amid soaring ‘Israeli’ violence against Palestinians during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Zionist police alleged in a statement that a man, in his forties and a resident of al-Khalil city in the occupied West Bank, stabbed a policeman at an apartment complex in the southern city of Askalan early on Tuesday.

The statement further claimed that the incident occurred when the Zionist occupation officer approached to investigate the Palestinian man.

The man’s identity was not immediately available.

Israel Palestine askalan westbank

