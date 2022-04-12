US Bases in Region Host Undercover ‘Israeli’ Military Forces, Intelligence Agents - Report

By Staff, Agencies

The Tel Aviv occupation regime has been deploying part of its military aircraft and spying equipment along with the regime’s military experts in US bases scattered in some countries in the West Asia region, a new report said.

The report, released by Iran’s Nournews website on Monday, said undercover ‘Israeli’ military personnel deployed to US bases in the region conduct their own missions independent of American forces present in those bases.

The important point about this regional presence, the report added, is the deployment of undercover military and intelligence agents of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity in some regional countries that enjoy close relations with Iran.

Experts believe that the main goal behind the presence of the Zionist regime’s agents in some regional countries is to spy on and collect direct information related to Iran’s important bases and sensitive facilities.

Although Iranian Armed Forces are closely monitoring these provocative moves, for which the host countries are also responsible, the nature of these actions will increase tension and instability in the region and can lead to unpredictable conditions, the report said.

It added that high-resolution documented photos are available on the presence of the ‘Israeli’ regime's aircraft and spying equipment in the US bases in some regional countries, which confirm the intelligence gathered in the field on the Zionist entity’s anti-Iran activities in the region.

According to the report, senior officials of countries where ‘Israeli’ undercover experts have been present are aware of the ‘Israeli’ military and intelligence presence in their countries but prefer to keep mum on this issue.

The scheme started when the Zionist regime was transferred from the US European Command [EUCOM] to US Central Command [CENTCOM], in order to enable the Tel Aviv regime to implement its conspiracies in the West Asia region following withdrawal of the United States.