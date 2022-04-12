No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan’s New PM

Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan’s New PM
folder_openPakistan access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan’s parliament has elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister following the weekend removal of Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence.

Ahead of the vote on Monday, MPs from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party resigned en masse, boycotting the election of Sharif, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as prime minister,” said Acting Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In his first address as prime minister in the National Assembly, Sharif announced an increase in salaries, pensions and the minimum wage for laborers.

The parliamentary vote was held under tight security, with nearly all roads leading to the National Assembly sealed.

Sharif, who was sworn in later on Monday, comes from a family of industrialists which has become a political dynasty.

His predecessor, Imran Khan, was ousted by the country’s parliament in a successful no-confidence vote on Saturday. He blasted the vote as a foreign-backed regime change operation.

“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported gov’t led by crooks,” Khan said on Twitter, sharing footage of the protests.

pakistan imran khan

Comments

  1. Related News
Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan’s New PM

Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan’s New PM

4 hours ago
Pakistan: Mass protests against Imported Gov’t, Khan’s Party Threatens to Resign en Masse

Pakistan: Mass protests against Imported Gov’t, Khan’s Party Threatens to Resign en Masse

one day ago
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t 

Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t 

3 days ago
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move

Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 12-04-2022 Hour: 02:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot