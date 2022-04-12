- Home
Bennett Visits Site of Dizengoff Operation
Zionist Entity
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday night visited the Ilka Bar, which was the site of the Dizengoff heroic operation in Tel Aviv last Thursday, that was carried out by Palestinian hero Raad Hazem, who killed three Zionist settlers and injured many others, before he was martyred by ‘Israeli’ occupation fire.
"We will not allow them, our enemy, to stop our live," the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime’s premier was saying about the Palestinian landowners!
"We will not let them beat us. We are returning to life, returning to life here, this is life," he went on to claim.
