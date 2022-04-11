Sayyed Nasrallah Advises Saudis to Negotiate with Ansarullah: Hezbollah Present in State to Protect Resistance

By Al-Ahed news

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Monday a speech in which he tackled various issues, on top of which was the coming Lebanese Parliamentary elections.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed and praised the heroism of the men, women, children, and the elderly in Palestine, as well as their bravery and valor for a dignified life and to liberate the sanctities of the nation.

His Eminence saluted the families of Palestinian martyrs and their decisive stances, in addition to the defiance of the Palestinian people despite the very long history of “Israeli” massacres.

“The ongoing developments have major significance regarding the struggle with the Zionist entity and the entity’s future,” he added.

The Resistance Leader further underscored that “Among the most important strategic results is what we have been talking about some years earlier, which is betting on the weakness of the Palestinian people is a delusion.”

“The young Palestinian generations are inheriting resistance and the will of fighting successively,” Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed, urging “a wide participation in all International Al-Quds Day festivities in Lebanon and the Muslim world.”

In parallel, His Eminence hoped that “everybody seizes this opportunity to express our ultimate support for the Palestinian people on Al-Quds Day.”

Recalling the 1996 Zionist aggression on Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “The Resistance in April 1996 war managed to impose on the enemy paying a price in case of harming civilians, and this equation is still applicable until today.”

“We must record the distinct effort that was made by late Syrian President Hafez Assan and late PM Rafik Hariri, which led to the so-called ‘April Understanding’,” he mentioned, noting that “The US always defends the aggressor and its massacres, and even bans condemning it.”

Moving to the current political developments, His Eminence elaborated that “The Lebanese people are moving towards holding the parliamentary elections.”

“There is an atmosphere that cites the US embassy and other embassies, that the current parliamentary majority will preserve their seats,” he said, pointing out that “Nobody believes that gaining two thirds of the parliamentary seats is a logical goal, and we believe that the country relies on [mutual] understanding.”

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, “The disintegration within the other party was clear when announcing their electoral lists,” revealing that “There are talks in some embassies about delaying the elections to help the other party organize its affairs.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “It is our right to accuse the US embassy of seeking to postpone the parliamentary elections.”

Considering that “We, in Hezbollah, are into an electoral battle during which participation in voting is a must,” he unveiled that “A Saudi official informed me that Riyadh spent huge sums of money in the 2009 elections; however, a lot of this money was not spent on elections but was rather directed to the bank accounts of certain Lebanese politicians.”

Meanwhile, His Eminence cautioned that “A lot of electoral money may appear in this election under the pretext that people are in need, and many may resort to selling their votes.”

“We consider that real elections will take place on May 15, and a popular democratic electoral battle in which all political parties compete is going to happen,” he added, noting that “There are matters that need to be considered such as the strike of a large number of judges, teachers, and diplomatic missions’ employees. This might open the door to raising doubts concerning the election results.”

Thus, Sayyed Nasrallah urged “The judges, teachers and diplomatic mission employees not to take the elections as a hostage for their legitimate demands.”

Reiterating that “Our [Hezbollah’s] goal in this election is the success of our candidates, as well as our friends and allies,” he underlined that “No one is dealing with the matter that the battle is settled.”

“Polls and estimations should not affect our efficacy and enthusiasm in all districts,” His Eminence affirmed, calling Hezbollah’s supporters to “head to this election with full enthusiasm and effort until the moment the election centers are close.”

As Hezbollah Secretary General asserted that his party “does not promise anyone with total votes,” he noted that “Hezbollah clearly votes to support allies in coordination with them.”

“We are keen on the representation of all parties according to their true sizes and we do not want to eliminate anyone,” he said, pointing out that “The nature of the proportional representation law does not allow for the elimination of anyone. It rather allows any party and leadership to be represented in Parliament.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “Since 2005, we have not been exclusionists. The Future Movement refused the participation of the FPM in the government.”

“The exclusionist is the one who betted in the July 2006 war on crushing the resistance. The exclusionists are those who, according to WikiLeaks, kept demanding during their meetings with the US officials to eliminate the resistance. The exclusionist is the one who presents himself to the foreign sides that he’s always ready to provoke a civil war. The exclusionist was the one who formed a government in 2006, and the ministers of Amal and Hezbollah resigned after approving the Special Tribunal for Lebanon [STL]. However, he did not care as an entire sect was absent for 20 months. The exclusionists are those who say that one third of the Lebanese people are Iranian expats. The exclusionist is the one who doesn’t have an electoral program, but rather his concern is to abolish and disarm the resistance, while we are keen on partnership and cooperation with all sides,” he listed.

In addition, His Eminence affirmed that “Hezbollah does not want to rule or control the country,” noting that “Those who are attacking the resistance’s arms are only seeking to appease America, the West and some Arab regimes in order to win financial support.”

As he elaborated that “Some are misleading the Lebanese as they continue to tell them that the resistance’s arms are the cause of their problems,” Sayyed Nasrallah accused the US embassy and the other side of seeking to impede the electoral process.

To Hezbollah rivals on the internal Lebanese arena, Sayyed Nasrallah raised the following questions: “What alternative do you have to protect the country? It is clear from presenting such headlines that the goal is to appease the outside in order to gain support. Most of you have been in power for thirty and forty years, like “The Phalanges Party”, what have you done?”

However, he assured that “Given the golden equation, the resistance today keeps protecting the country.”

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “No one in Hezbollah has ever called on the state to protect the country. The resistance is what's protecting the country through the equation of deterrence.”

“We want to be present in the state to prevent anyone from using the state to target the resistance or stab it in its back,” he said, highlighting that “What we are saying today is that you elect us so that we have a presence in the state to prevent anyone from using the state to stab the resistance, and in the 1993, during the July war and on May 5, this thing almost happened. If we hadn’t been absent from the May 5, 2008 government, May 7 incidents wouldn’t have happened.”

Moving on to the regional arena, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed: “Saudi Arabia launched a devastating aggression on Yemen. Is it not the one who wages an Arab-Arab war sabotaging Arab relations or is it who takes a stand with the oppressed and demands an end to the aggression?”

“The political outcome of the truce in Yemen was the result of the Yemeni people’s steadfastness and courage,” he said, announcing that “We are happy with the truce, and we hope that it will open a door for political dialogue and solution and that it forms a point to end the war and the siege. This was our position from the 1st day of aggression on Yemen.”

Advising “The Saudi rulers not to bet on negotiating with any side other than the Yemeni Supreme Political Council and the Ansarullah movement,” His Eminence considered that “The only way to a political solution is to negotiate directly with these people, and do not expect any of their friends to pressure them.”

“Who is sabotaging the Arab relations and who opened the door to a global war on Syria and used his armies for that? Who supported and defended Syria?” he asked.

At the end of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled the memory of the martyr Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, as his legacy is still strong. “It is our responsibility all to raise his name and the name of his martyred sister, preserve his heritage and continue his path.”