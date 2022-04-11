No Script

Zionist Government Advances Plans for Seven New Settlements

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation government voted on Sunday to establish yet another illegal community in al-Naqab, as well as to examine the possibility of the establishment of a new city in the south of the occupation entity and five further communities.

According to the Zionist occupation decision, ‘Ir Ovot’, the new settlement, will built south of the ‘Hatzeva’ interchange on ‘Route 90’. The city, if ultimately approved, would be built near the town of ‘Lehavim,’ while the other five settlements will be established near Route 25 in the northern Negev.

The settlements are slated to include around 10,500 settler units.

The Zionist regime’s so-called Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who backed the program, welcomed the government’s decision, saying it would advance Zionist values and play a key role in the Zionist regime’s security.

