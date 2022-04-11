- Home
Russia Warns Of ‘Direct Military Confrontation’ With US
By Staff, Agencies
Russia warned of a direct military confrontation with the US over its support to Ukraine, even as the former Soviet republic is set to become part of the European Union.
Anatoly Antonov, Russia's envoy to Washington, has warned that the current actions of Western nations viz a viz Ukraine could be leading to a direct military confrontation between Russia and the US.
"Western states are directly involved in the current events as they continue to pump Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, thereby inciting further bloodshed," Antonov was quoted as saying by Newsweek magazine.
He said the support being received by Ukraine from the West was escalating the crisis and warned that the consequences of such policies could be severe.
"We warn that such actions are dangerous and provocative as they are directed against our state. They can lead the US and the Russian Federation onto the path of direct military confrontation.
"Any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West, performed by transport convoys through the territory of Ukraine, is a legitimate military target for our Armed Forces."
Antonov also warned that any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West was “a legitimate military target for our Armed Forces.”
The warning came in the wake of a raft of US weapons and military equipment being dispatched to Ukraine to help the embattled Ukrainian troops push back Russian forces.
