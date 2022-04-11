Ex-Iraqi Parl’t Speaker Warns of Plan to Grant Iraqi Citizenship to 500k Jews

By Staff, Agencies

A former speaker of Iraq’s parliament has warned of a plan to grant Iraqi citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Jews in a bid to serve the interests of the “Israeli” regime.

In a televised interview on Sunday, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani stated that a multi-stage project has been devised to divide and rule the Arab country.

“The project consists of stages, the first of which is to end the united Shia political forces, and then announce an international deal to grant Iraqi citizenship to 500,000 Jews and welcome them in Baghdad for investment,” he said.

Al-Mashhadani, the eldest member of the Iraqi parliament, explained that the next stage is to control the political forces through the Jewish lobby to appoint new political leaders and then settle the Palestinians in the western Anbar province.

“Those steps will take place in the near future, under the pretext of keeping Iraq away from the Axis of Resistance,” he added.

Referring to the October Iraqi parliamentary elections, he said the voter fraud was aimed to create a rift among Shias and form a new political lobby to serve the interests of the “Israeli” entity.

Several political factions and their supporters in the Arab country rejected the results of the October elections as “fraudulent”.

A total of 329 seats were up for grabs in the elections.

The results of the elections showed the Fatah [Conquest] Alliance won 15 seats, down from 48 seats in the 2018 vote.

Meanwhile, influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition won more than 70 seats.

The elections were originally planned to be held in 2022, but the date was brought forward in response to a mass protest movement that broke out in 2019 to call for economic reforms, better public services, and an effective fight against unemployment and corruption in state institutions.

The head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, said at the time that there was “certainty” that electoral fraud occurred, stressing that the possibility of interference by the "Israeli" regime cannot be ruled out.

“The election fraud was carried out via the cyberspace and its goal was to infiltrate Iraq ... and we do not rule out interference by the Zionist entity,” he stated.