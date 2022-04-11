- Home
Iran FM Spox: More Than One Issue Outstanding in Vienna Talks
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that the Iranian negotiating team has observed all red lines, noting that there are more than one outstanding issue between Tehran and Washington.
Speaking in his weekly press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that no text has been finalized in Vienna talks to remove sanctions against Iran.
He said that the Iranian negotiating team have so far observed the red lines specified by the superior authorities in Tehran.
If we had wanted to cross red lines, we would have reached an agreement months ago, the spokesman said, adding that the American side hasn’t reached a point that indicates its commitment.
Khatibzadeh said that the Iranian people’s profit form the removal of sanction was important to the Iranian team.
We don’t really know whether or not we would reach a deal, because the US hasn’t shown the required determination to reach an agreement, he noted.
On the reports that the US wants to keep the Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Qods Force in the FTO list, Khatibzadeh underlined that the outstanding issues between Iran and the US were more than one and that Iran demands removing all the components of the so-called maximum pressure.
