Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight
2 hours ago
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech on Monday evening, April 11th, 2022 at 20:30 Beirut time.
Sayyed Nasrallah's speech will tackle the most recent political developments.
Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
