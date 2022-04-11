No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2022

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech on Monday evening, April 11th, 2022 at 20:30 Beirut time.

Sayyed Nasrallah's speech will tackle the most recent political developments.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

2 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Franjieh, Bassil on An Iftar

Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Franjieh, Bassil on An Iftar

2 days ago
Hezbollah Hails Tel Aviv Heroic Operation: Palestinians Determined to Liberate Their Land Entirely

Hezbollah Hails Tel Aviv Heroic Operation: Palestinians Determined to Liberate Their Land Entirely

3 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech Addressing Electoral Matters, Announcing the Names of Hezbollah Parl’t Candidates

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech Addressing Electoral Matters, Announcing the Names of Hezbollah Parl’t Candidates

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 11-04-2022 Hour: 11:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot