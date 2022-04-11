No Script

Pakistan: Mass protests against Imported Gov’t, Khan’s Party Threatens to Resign en Masse

3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

Massive demonstrations rocked multiple Pakistani cities, including the country’s capital of Islamabad, on Sunday, with thousands taking to the streets to express their support for deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

He was ousted by the country’s parliament in a successful no-confidence vote on Saturday. Khan blasted the vote as a foreign-backed regime change operation.

“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks,” Khan said on Twitter, sharing footage of the protests.

The demonstrations were spearheaded by Khan’s PTI party, which called upon its members and supporters to take to the streets across the country.

Earlier in the day, Khan reiterated his allegations against the US, blaming his ouster on Washington and branding it a “regime change” operation aimed at bringing “into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail.”

The former PM also said the country was entering a new period of “freedom struggle” with the Pakistani people protecting “sovereignty and democracy” from a “foreign conspiracy of regime change.”

Previously, the politician stated to have a recording obtained from the Pakistani ambassador in Washington proving the allegations. The US had firmly rejected such allegations, denying any involvement in the events.

Since coming to power in 2018, Khan has adopted an anti-American rhetoric, while expressing a desire to align Pakistan more closely with China and more recently with Russia. He held talks with President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the day the Russian leader ordered troops into Ukraine.

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a vote of no-confidence against Khan with 176 lawmakers out of 342 voting for the move to end his office term early. The PTI party effectively lost its parliamentary majority back in March, after seven MPs from its coalition party defected and joined the ranks of the opposition.

Pakistan’s parliament is set to hold a vote to pick a new PM on Monday.

