Imam Khamenei Outlines General Policies on Social Security

Imam Khamenei Outlines General Policies on Social Security
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

In a proclamation sent to heads of Iran’s three branches of power and the Expediency Council, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei outlined general policies on the social security system.

In compliance with the first clause of Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution, Imam Khamenei announced the general policies of the social security system.

The text of the general policies of the social security system -which have been outlined after consultation with the Expediency Discernment Council- is imparted to the heads of the three branches of government and the head of the Expediency Discernment Council.

In the document, Imam Khamenei has stressed the need for the establishment of the social security system in a comprehensive, integrated, transparent, effectual, inclusive and multilayered manner.

