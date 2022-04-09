‘Israeli’ Military Carries out Failed Military Attack in Jenin: Resistance Reacts, Goals Not Met

By Staff

The Zionist enemy didn’t swallow the repercussions of the Palestinian resistance operation in the occupied West Bank, which targeted the depth of the Zionist entity and shocked both its soldiers and settlers. The ‘Israeli’ military kicked off early on Saturday a wide-scale military attack in the city of Jenin, its camp, and in the village of Burqin.

Commandos and Golani forces from the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces besieged the family house of martyr Raad Hazem, the perpetrator of the Dizengoff Operation in Tel Aviv, aiming to force the family to surrender, but its members refused the ‘Israeli’ order.

Meanwhile, the Jenin Battalion announced that its fighters targeted the enemy’s vehicles and soldiers using bullets and explosives, during which field commander Ahmad al-Saadi was raised as a martyr in the course of the confrontations inside the camp. Relatively, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 13 people sustained injuries from the ‘Israeli’ fire, however all of the cases are stable.

Additionally, the Jenin Battalion also announced that its fighters managed to lead an ‘Israeli’ occupation force to a tight ambush, and targeted it directly, inflicting several injuries upon its soldiers.

Soon after Hebrew media reported injuries among ’Israeli’ soldiers during the armed confrontation in the Jenin Camp, other ‘Israeli’ outlets suggested that a helicopter has landed at an ‘Israeli’ hospital that might be transferring injured soldiers during Jenin confrontations.

As soon as the Zionist regime’s bulldozers started raiding the outskirts of the Jenin Camp, and spread several snipers all over the area, mosques in Jenin started urging residents to defend the camp.

At the end of its raid, the “Israeli” occupation army failed to arrest the father of martyr Raad Hazem, and started withdrawing from the camp.

In comments following the confrontations, Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s spokesman Fawzi Barhoum hailed the heroic resistance of Jenin youths, stressing that their actions will shape the next stage in the confrontation with the “Israeli” occupier.

“Fields of confrontation with the “Israeli” entity must remain open and must extend to all West Bank squares, cities and villages,” Barhoum said, warning that the occupation entity has to pay the price for its crimes and violations.

The Hamas official then urged the youth of the West Bank and the resistance fighters to form a protective shield for defending the martyrs’ families.

Another Hamas Spokesman, Abdullatif al-Qanou’, vowed that the aggression of the ‘Israeli’ occupation in Jenin won’t restore the prestige of the defeated army and its shaky leadership.

“The occupation’s aggression against our people in Jenin must form a massive uprising against the Zionist occupiers all across the West Bank,” al-Qanou’ said, then he advised that all of the West Bank cities, camps, and streets turn into a fire that burns the feet of the occupying invaders.

Before ending its military attack, the Zionist military made an engineering survey for the martyr Hazem’s family home in preparation for demolishing it, ‘Israeli’ media reported.

During Hazem’s operation, all Tel Aviv settlers were told to remain in their places as the manhunt for Hazem ensued. Hazem killed two Zionist settlers and wounded 13 others when he opened fire in “Dizengoff Street” on Thursday. The Zionist regime forces shot him dead some nine hours after he carried out his daring operation.

The hero of the Dizengoff operation was later martyred by “Israeli” occupation forces' fire.

Shortly after the end of the failed ‘Israeli’ attack on Jenin, Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office sent a letter via Washington to the Palestinian Authority President demanding that the father of Tel Aviv martyrs be deprived of the pension he should receive normally.