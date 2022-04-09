- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Franjieh, Bassil on An Iftar
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah hosted for an iftar meal on Friday, the 6th of the holy month of Ramadan, April 8th, 2022, the heads of al-Marada Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement, Suleiman Franjieh and Gibran Bassil respectively.
The meeting was an opportunity for discussing bilateral ties as well as political situations in Lebanon and the region.
