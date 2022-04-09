No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2022

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Franjieh, Bassil on An Iftar

Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Franjieh, Bassil on An Iftar
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah hosted for an iftar meal on Friday, the 6th of the holy month of Ramadan, April 8th, 2022, the heads of al-Marada Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement, Suleiman Franjieh and Gibran Bassil respectively.

The meeting was an opportunity for discussing bilateral ties as well as political situations in Lebanon and the region.

Free Patriotic Movement SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon suleiman franjieh Hezbollah GebranBassil al marada movement

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Franjieh, Bassil on An Iftar Gathering

Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Franjieh, Bassil on An Iftar Gathering

5 hours ago
Hezbollah Hails Tel Aviv Heroic Operation: Palestinians Determined to Liberate Their Land Entirely

Hezbollah Hails Tel Aviv Heroic Operation: Palestinians Determined to Liberate Their Land Entirely

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech Addressing Electoral Matters, Announcing the Names of Hezbollah Parl’t Candidates

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech Addressing Electoral Matters, Announcing the Names of Hezbollah Parl’t Candidates

7 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad SG Ziad Nakhala

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad SG Ziad Nakhala

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 09-04-2022 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot