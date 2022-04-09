No Script

Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation

By Staff

Not only did Raad Hazem shock the ‘Israeli’ occupiers, but also succeeded in restricting the movement of ex-Zionist premier Benjamin Netanyahu for several hours.

A day after the heroic shooting operation in Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, the Zionist regime’s Shin Bet spying agency confessed that the entity’s ex-PM and opposition leader was barred from leaving the Likud Party’s headquarters for four hours.

All Tel Aviv settlers were told to remain in their places as the manhunt for Hazem ensued. At the same time, the Shin Bet didn’t want to take any chances and barred Netanyahu from leaving the office.

The Shin Bet declined a request from 'Israeli' media to elaborate.

The hero of the Dizengoff operation was later martyred in a gunfire with “Israeli” occupation forces. Martyr Raad Fathi Hazem, 28, comes from the Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank.

Hazem killed two Zionist settlers and wounded 13 others when he opened fire in “Dizengoff Street” on Thursday. The Zionist regime forces shot him dead some nine hours after he carried out his daring operation.

