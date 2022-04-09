Palestinian Vehicles Damaged In another Wave of Settler Attacks across West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

In yet another act of provocation by the Zionist regime’s settlers, a group of extremist Jews vandalized a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles across the occupied West Bank.

Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported on Friday that ‘Israeli’occupation settlers, under military protection, gathered near a village in the west of the city of Ramallah, intercepting and hurling stones at Palestinian commuters, causing damage to their cars.

The agency said more than 20 settlers attacked a vehicle traveling on the Nablus-Ramallah Road, close to the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah.

In Nablus district, settlers attacked vehicles near the ‘Israeli’ settlement of Yitzhar, south of Nablus, smashing the windshields of several vehicles.

Similar attacks by Zionist settlers were confirmed near the entrance to the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Acts of sabotage and settler violence against Palestinian people and their property are commonplace throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank. However, ‘Israeli’ regime authorities rarely prosecute settlers and the majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.

The UN Security Council condemns the Zionist regime’s settlement expansion as illegal as settlements are built on occupied lands.

Separately, also on Friday the Zionist occupation forces targeted and injured at least five Palestinians in several areas of the West Bank.

The Wafa news agency, citing local sources, said a military force accompanying a group of ‘Israeli’ settlers fired live bullets at two young Palestinians near the entrance to the village of Turmus'ayya, north of Ramallah. The pair was injured before being taken into custody.

‘Israeli’ forces also shot and injured three youths with live rounds in the course of confrontations in western Tulkarm.

Also on the same day, the Zionist entity’s naval forces targeted Palestinian fishermen sailing offshore the city of Rafah in the southern besieged Gaza Strip and confiscated two boats.

The ‘Israeli’ navy also opened water hoses toward fishermen offshore the As-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza, attempting to sink their boats and ultimately forcing them to leave the area.

The occupation forces regularly shoot and detain Gazan fishermen over allegations of crossing the “designated fishing zone,” which is practically three nautical miles.