Dizengoff Is the Beginning: The Demise of ‘Israel’ Starts From There

By Al-Ahed News

"The old die and the young forget." This is what “Israel’s” first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion once said as he hoped that Yafa [Jaffa] would become Tel Aviv in the memory of the Palestinians.

From Dizengoff's memory

But what Ben-Gurion failed to grasp is that the Palestinian people are not those kinds of merchants, nor slaves. They are a free people, a people with a spirit called Palestine, breathing it with every gasp and dawn prayer in its mosques.

This is what time and every planned heroic confrontation prove. The goal of each operation usually has historical or security dimensions. This is the case with Operation Dizengoff Street that took place on April 7, 2022. This operation is part of an ongoing effort to fully liberate the Palestinian territory and its restoration from the river to the sea.

Why Dizengoff?

In the early planning stages of the establishment of the temporary entity, the Zionists deliberately searched for a place to start from. 1911 was the time period from which Russian-Jewish Zionist Meir Dizengoff, the head of the planning committee for the establishment of Tel Aviv as the capital of the entity, set his sights on the land of Yafa. He made the street extending from the southern region of Yafa towards the seaport as the central point of the so-called capital.

Dizengoff's place of residencec in Yafa was transformed into the so-called Independence Hall from which Ben-Gurion announced the establishment of the temporary entity, with Tel Aviv as its capital.

Self-sacrifice Martyr Saleh Suwai's Operation

The opening of the Dizengoff operations was a martyrdom operation

The confrontation with the enemy, especially at the Palestinian level, formed the basis for restoring the original names of areas. This was particularly true with martyred mujahid and engineer Yahya Ayyash, who spearheaded the military initiative against the usurping entity. Among the first operations in Dizengoff was a martyrdom operation carried out by Hamas fighter Saleh Suwai in October 19, 1994.

Suwai, a resident of the city of Qalqilya, which lies on a horizontal line opposite Yafa, boarded a bus at a stop north of Dizengoff Square and detonated a 20 kg explosive belt he was wearing. 23 Zionists were killed and 104 were injured.

It was followed by another martyrdom operation by martyr Ramiz Obaid, a son of Gaza and one of the heroes of the Islamic Jihad Movement, on March 4, 1996. He detonated a 20-kilogram bomb that was supposed to be planted somewhere in Dizengoff Street. However, being prevented from entering an intersection that is usually crowded with Zionists forced Ramez to detonate the explosive device, which led to the killing of 13 Zionists and the wounding of 125 others.

Self-sacrifice Martyr Ramiz Obaid's Operation

One of the most prominent operations in Dizengoff took place at the so-called Dolphin nightclub along the coast on June 1, 2001. Martyred mujahid Saeed al-Hotary from the Islamic resistance movement Hamas blew himself up in the cabaret that was teeming with Zionists. 21 “Israelis” were killed and 120 others were wounded.

Self-sacrifice Martyr Saeed al-Hotary's Operation

On January 8, 2016, two Zionists were killed and five others wounded in a shooting attack carried out by Hamas mujahid Nashat Melhem inside a bar on Dizengoff Street.

April 7, 2022 was a luminous date in which the hero Raad Hazem stormed a gathering of Zionists on Dizengoff Street, killing a number of “Israelis”. The enemy admitted to two deaths and eight wounded, some of whom were labeled as being in highly critical condition.

What’s next?

The Palestinian people are conducting a battle of awareness with extreme precision and high professionalism in terms of planning and implementation at a time when the temporary entity is suffering from several existential threats, most notably from the real owners of the land who do not forget – even though their elders are gone. The young memorize the names of Palestinian cities in Fosha [classical Arabic] in the womb. And Yafa will not be the last example.

The Zionists will not find a safe place anymore. Martyr Raad Hazem confirmed that the demise of the “Israeli” entity will be from the heart of its economy and founding point – Dizengoff, a fortress fortified with cameras as well as security and operational centers. Devastation will befall this entity no matter how long the period of injustice, authoritarianism, and oppression lasts.