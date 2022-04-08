No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Cargo Plane Breaks In Two during Emergency Landing

Cargo Plane Breaks In Two during Emergency Landing
folder_openAmericas... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A Boeing 757-200 cargo plane operated by delivery giant DHL skidded off the runway during an emergency landing at Juan Santamaria International Airport in Costa Rica’s capital, San Jose on Thursday and broke in two.

The incident was caught on video. The aircraft lost its tail and went up in smoke.

The pilot and the first officer evacuated to safety and received only minor injuries, according to Hector Chaves, the head of the Fire Department.

Luis Miranda Munoz, deputy director of Costa Rica’s civil aviation authority, told reporters that the plane was heading to Guatemala and apparently had a failure in the hydraulic system.

DHL released a statement, promising an investigation.

cargo plance crash CostaRica

Comments

  1. Related News
Cargo Plane Breaks In Two during Emergency Landing

Cargo Plane Breaks In Two during Emergency Landing

2 hours ago
Pentagon: Russian Army Won’t Pick up The Phone

Pentagon: Russian Army Won’t Pick up The Phone

4 hours ago
Media: US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia

Media: US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia

one day ago
US Sanctions Putin’s Family

US Sanctions Putin’s Family

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 08-04-2022 Hour: 02:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot