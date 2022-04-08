Another Yamina MK Threatens to Quit Bennett’s Coalition

By Staff, Agencies

The ground got shakier for the Zionist regime’s fragile ruling coalition on Thursday as ‘Israeli’ Knesset [parliament] member Nir Orbach of the ruling Yamina party threatened to follow MK Idit Silman to the exit.

After Silman abruptly resigned from Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition on Wednesday, a similar move by Nir Orbach could potentially topple the government that already lost its majority in the Zionist regime’s Knesset.

If Orbach were to resign, he would leave Bennett with a minority government of 59 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Two days earlier, the Zionist entity’s coalition government lost its Knesset majority after its chair, Knesset MK Idit Silman, announced that she is resigning from the alliance.

Following the announcement, Silman was embraced by the same right-wing politicians who had relentlessly attacked her since she followed Bennett into the governing coalition last year, reneging on campaign promises.

In the same respect, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Tel Aviv regime’s longest-serving prime minister, who was in office from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 until June, had pledged to play the role of spoiler against Bennett’s government, which brought an end to his hold on power.

At a special session of the Knesset, which is currently in recess, Netanyahu said: “There is a weak and limp government in ‘Israel’ today. Its days are numbered.”