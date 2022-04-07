Great Progress Made in Vienna with Iran’s Initiatives - FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the country’s initiatives in the course of the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] have resulted in major advances in the negotiations.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Amir Abdollahian and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto discussed bilateral ties, the Vienna talks, and the Ukraine crisis.

On the Vienna talks, Amir Abdollahian said given Iran’s initiatives, significant progress has been made in the negotiations, but some key issues between Iran and the US remain to be resolved.

He noted that Iran and the US are exchanging messages over those differences via the EU’s top negotiator.

Amir Abdollahian also underlined Iran’s seriousness about reaching a good and lasting deal if the US acts realistically.

He further congratulated the ruling Fidesz party on its victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections, expressing Iran’s readiness to expand ties with Hungary and implement the agreements of the second Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Hungary in various fields.

Amir Abdollahian also pointed to the crisis in Ukraine, saying Iran opposes both war and sanctions and wants all countries to focus on a political approach in Ukraine.

For his part, the Hungarian foreign minister underscored the necessity of implementing bilateral deals between Tehran and Budapest, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

Szijjarto referred to the Vienna talks, expressing hope that a deal would be reached as a result of a constructive approach adopted by all parties.

He also noted that Iran’s constructive approach is so valuable in order to reach an agreement.

At the end of the conversation, Amir Abdollahian appreciated Hungary for its humanitarian aid to facilitate the evacuation of Iranian nationals from Ukraine.