Massive Explosion Hit Kabul’s Pul-E Khishti Mosque

4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

News sources reported on Wednesday that a massive explosion targeted Pul-e Khishti Mosque in the center of the Afghan capital city of Kabul.

Local media reported that the blast took place during mid-day prayer inside the mosque.

So far, six civilians have been injured. According to informed sources, the blast was caused by throwing a hand grenade that targeted worshipers.

Initial reports suggested that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the explosion.

