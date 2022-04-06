- Home
Massive Explosion Hit Kabul’s Pul-E Khishti Mosque
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
News sources reported on Wednesday that a massive explosion targeted Pul-e Khishti Mosque in the center of the Afghan capital city of Kabul.
Local media reported that the blast took place during mid-day prayer inside the mosque.
So far, six civilians have been injured. According to informed sources, the blast was caused by throwing a hand grenade that targeted worshipers.
Initial reports suggested that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the explosion.
Comments
