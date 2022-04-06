“Israel” No Longer Has Full Freedom of Action Over Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

About a year ago, an “Israeli” drone was nearly shot down by an anti-aircraft missile over Lebanon. The “Israeli” entity realized that the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah had some capabilities it was not previously aware of.

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday, outgoing air force chief Amikam Norkin said that the apartheid “Israeli” entity no longer has unfettered air superiority and freedom of action in Lebanon’s skies.

After that incident, “Israeli” officials realized aircraft were threatened by Hezbollah missiles over Lebanon. They decided to reduce the number of surveillance flights over its northern neighbor, harming the entity’s intelligence gathering capabilities, Norkin said.

It is widely believed by the “Israeli” entity that Hezbollah possess anti-aircraft missiles, and that it will surprise “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] with them in case the entity wages a war on Lebanon.

“Israelis” never take Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speeches for granted. On the contrary, they give his words the highest regards and base their actions upon them.

Relatedly, “Israelis” seemed to confirm a boast by Sayyed Nasrallah in February that “Israeli” drone flights over Lebanon have been “greatly reduced” due to Hezbollah’s improved air defenses.

Sayyed Nasrallah had threatened to begin shooting down drones in 2019, after two drones exploded in southern Beirut, in an “Israeli” attack on Lebanese sovereignty.

The “Israeli” Air Force [IAF] regularly breaches Lebanese sovereign airspace, but it has been contending with new aerial challenges from Hezbollah.

Nonetheless, Sayyed Nasrallah said in February that Hezbollah was able to reengineer thousands of rockets as precision-guided missiles and produce its own drones. Hezbollah has flown dozens of small drones into the “Israeli”-occupied territories in recent years, for surveillance purposes.

The “Israeli” military fears that in the coming years its air superiority may be tested as Iranian-made and -designed drones and cruise missiles flood the Middle East, representing a greater threat to the “Israeli” entity than the simple rockets that resistance groups in the region have possessed until now.