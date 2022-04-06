Hamas Warns ‘Israeli’ Regime against Pressing Ahead With Aggression in Occupied Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

A Hamas official warned the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity against pressing ahead with its open aggression against Palestinians in the occupied al-Quds, particularly Muslim worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, stating that resistance groups will eventually run out of patience and act in retaliation.

Ismail Redwan, a senior Hamas member warned ‘Israeli’ authorities on Tuesday “not to test” the resistance front's patience, which is “running thin” in the face of ongoing hostile measures against Palestinians, Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported.

He urged Palestinian officials to “stop security coordination” with the Tel Aviv regime, avoid organizing “vain meetings” with ‘Israeli’ officials, and resort to the “resistance option” instead.

“We call on parties and mediators to stop the crimes of the usurping ‘Israeli’ regime. The resistance will continue to defend the Palestinian nation,” Redwan noted.

His remarks came as confrontations broke out between young Palestinian men and ‘Israeli’ forces at the Damascus Gate of al-Quds on Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses reported that ‘Israeli’ troops fired tear gas canisters during the confrontations to disperse the crowds.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces also arrested a Palestinian teenager during the confrontations.

Palestinians have ramped up their retaliation to ‘Israeli’ attacks in recent weeks, carrying out a series of operations that have killed at least 11 Zionists since March 22. Eight Palestinians have also been martyred during the same period.

Last week, a Palestinian man identified as Diaa Hamarsheh killed five Zionist occupiers, including a policeman, before being shot dead in the ultra-orthodox town of Bnei Brak east of Tel Aviv.

The operation came days after two Palestinian gunmen killed two ‘Israeli’ forces and wounded four others in a shooting operation in the northern occupied city of Hadera before they were martyred.