Iranian President Orders Capture of All Involved in Stabbing Attack in Mashhad

By Staff, Agencies

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi directed the Intelligence Ministry to identify and arrest all elements with a role in a stabbing attack at the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS] in Mashhad that took the life of a clergyman and injured two others.

In a message on Wednesday, Raisi condemned the Tuesday incident in the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS] and condoled the martyrdom of Hojjatoleslam Aslani.

Here is the text of the message, released by the Iranian president’s website: