Iranian President Orders Capture of All Involved in Stabbing Attack in Mashhad
By Staff, Agencies
President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi directed the Intelligence Ministry to identify and arrest all elements with a role in a stabbing attack at the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS] in Mashhad that took the life of a clergyman and injured two others.
In a message on Wednesday, Raisi condemned the Tuesday incident in the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS] and condoled the martyrdom of Hojjatoleslam Aslani.
Here is the text of the message, released by the Iranian president’s website:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Yesterday's incident that happened at the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS], which is the sanctuary of all freedom-seeking people around the world regardless of their religion, which led to the martyrdom of Hojjatoleslam Aslani and injury of two other jihadist students caused great grief.
He was one of the jihadi preachers of pure Islam, whose work was closely witnessed by the Shiites and Sunnis on the outskirts of the holy city of Mashhad.
Certainly, this unfortunate incident, which was carried out by one of the deviant elements and under the influence of the American Takfiri groups, will cause more unity and cohesion among those interested in Islam and Islamic Iran, and will lead to the disgrace of deviant currents.
The Ministry of Intelligence, in cooperation with all institutions, is obliged to immediately identify and prosecute all the perpetrators of this incident and to inform the public about the result.
I offer my condolences on the martyrdom of the great martyr, his companions and friends, and the seminary of Khorasan, and I pray to God Almighty for him and wish swift recover for the other two injured in this incident.
Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran