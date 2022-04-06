No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan

US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 27 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department approved a potential multimillion-dollar defense sale to Taiwan, a Pentagon’s security cooperation agency said on Tuesday.

The package, estimated at $95 million, consists of costs associated with maintaining and operating the Patriot Air Defense System, in addition to “Patriot Ground Support Equipment, spare parts, and consumables as required,” the agency said in a press release.

Patriot manufacturer Raytheon Technologies will be the prime contractor for this planned transaction.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the agency continued.

“The recipient [Taiwan] will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense,” it added.

The State Department also sent the required notification to inform the US Congress of the proposal.

The move follows a similar approval in February of training and support for Taiwan’s missile defense systems, and is the third military sale approved under US President Joe Biden.

News of the planned sale arrived following months of incursions by Beijing into Taiwan’s air defense zone - maneuvers which Taipei refers to as gray zone warfare.

Taiwan claims that these missions by Chinese aircraft aim to probe the island’s defenses and exhaust its air force.

Beijing maintains that its aerial operations are only military exercises.

Pentagon China Taiwan JoeBiden UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan

US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan

27 minutes ago
Mashhad Stabbing Attack: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Iranian Holy Shrine

Mashhad Stabbing Attack: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Iranian Holy Shrine

10 hours ago
Iranian MPs Urge End of War on Yemen, Inhumane Blockade

Iranian MPs Urge End of War on Yemen, Inhumane Blockade

21 hours ago
Sri Lanka Opposition Rejects President’s Unity Gov’t Offer

Sri Lanka Opposition Rejects President’s Unity Gov’t Offer

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 06-04-2022 Hour: 09:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot