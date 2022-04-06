“Israel” into Political Deadlock? Coalition Gov’t Loses Majority As Chair Resigns

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s coalition government lost its Knesset majority on Wednesday after its chair, Knesset MK Idit Silman, announced that she is resigning from the alliance.

Silman, a politician within “Israel’s” right-wing “Yamina” party, cited moves to damage “Israel’s” “Jewish identity” as a reason for her departure from the coalition.

“I will not abet the harming of the Jewish identity of ‘Israel’ and its people. I will continue to try to persuade my friends to return home and form a right-wing government,” Silman said in a statement.

“I know I am not the only one who feels this way. Another government can be formed in this Knesset.”

On Sunday, the coalition faced an internal dispute after Silman criticized Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz over his intention to allow chametz - products containing flour which are forbidden during the Passover - in “Israel’s” hospitals.

Silman denounced the move as “a personal injury” to members of the coalition.

“The people of ‘Israel’ have certain values that entire generations have killed themselves on, and we in the current government will not be part of their overthrow and we must respect the public,” she said.

Should another member of the ruling coalition resign, “Israel’s” government will fall apart and the entity will hold another round of elections.