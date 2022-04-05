No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Mashhad Stabbing Attack: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Iranian Holy Shrine

Mashhad Stabbing Attack: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Iranian Holy Shrine
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

One Iranian cleric has lost his life and two others have been wounded in an unprecedented stabbing attack at the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS] in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

The assailant was arrested immediately after the attack, which took place at the courtyard of the holy shrine of the eighth Shia Imam in Khorasan Razavi Province on Tuesday, the third day of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The injured clerics were transferred to the hospital after being stabbed with a knife.

The intelligence arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] in the province said in a statement that the identity and nationality of the assailant have been determined.

It added that an investigation is underway to shed light on the incident, cautioning against any speculation before the results are out.

Mashhad’s Prosecutor General Mohammed Hossein Doroudi said four other people besides the attacker have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Iran mashhad imam reza shrine

Comments

  1. Related News
Mashhad Stabbing Attack: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Iranian Holy Shrine

Mashhad Stabbing Attack: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Iranian Holy Shrine

6 hours ago
Iran to Unveil Nuke Industry Strategic Document

Iran to Unveil Nuke Industry Strategic Document

17 hours ago
Iranian MPs Urge End of War on Yemen, Inhumane Blockade

Iranian MPs Urge End of War on Yemen, Inhumane Blockade

18 hours ago
Iran Will Never Give In To US’ Excessive Demands on JCPOA Revival - FM

Iran Will Never Give In To US’ Excessive Demands on JCPOA Revival - FM

21 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-04-2022 Hour: 11:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot