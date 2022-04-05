Mashhad Stabbing Attack: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Iranian Holy Shrine

By Staff, Agencies

One Iranian cleric has lost his life and two others have been wounded in an unprecedented stabbing attack at the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS] in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

The assailant was arrested immediately after the attack, which took place at the courtyard of the holy shrine of the eighth Shia Imam in Khorasan Razavi Province on Tuesday, the third day of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The injured clerics were transferred to the hospital after being stabbed with a knife.

The intelligence arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] in the province said in a statement that the identity and nationality of the assailant have been determined.

It added that an investigation is underway to shed light on the incident, cautioning against any speculation before the results are out.

Mashhad’s Prosecutor General Mohammed Hossein Doroudi said four other people besides the attacker have been arrested in connection with the incident.