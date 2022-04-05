No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Kuwait’s Cabinet Resigns Following Months of Confrontations with Parliament

Kuwait’s Cabinet Resigns Following Months of Confrontations with Parliament
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah handed his Cabinet’s resignation to the country’s crown prince on Tuesday, state news agency, Kuna, said.

Sheikh Sabah’s consecutive governments have been struggling with political feuds with the new parliament.

The prime minister has formed a government three times in a little more than a year - in December 2020, March 2021 and December 2021 - and resigned twice in January 2021 and in November 2021.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah met on Monday with Sheikh Sabah and Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim at his palace.

Sheikh Sabah’s resignation comes after 10 MPs filed a motion of “non-cooperation” against him in Parliament last week.

He faces several allegations including “unconstitutional practices and a lack of cooperation with the legislative authority.”

kuwait kuwait parliament

Comments

  1. Related News
Kuwait’s Cabinet Resigns Following Months of Confrontations with Parliament

Kuwait’s Cabinet Resigns Following Months of Confrontations with Parliament

9 hours ago
PPS: Over 9k Palestinian Children Detained by “Israel” since 2015

PPS: Over 9k Palestinian Children Detained by “Israel” since 2015

12 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians in Occupied Al-Quds for Third Consecutive Night

‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians in Occupied Al-Quds for Third Consecutive Night

13 hours ago
Jordan’s Estranged Prince Drops Royal Title

Jordan’s Estranged Prince Drops Royal Title

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-04-2022 Hour: 02:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot