Kuwait’s Cabinet Resigns Following Months of Confrontations with Parliament

By Staff, Agencies

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah handed his Cabinet’s resignation to the country’s crown prince on Tuesday, state news agency, Kuna, said.

Sheikh Sabah’s consecutive governments have been struggling with political feuds with the new parliament.

The prime minister has formed a government three times in a little more than a year - in December 2020, March 2021 and December 2021 - and resigned twice in January 2021 and in November 2021.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah met on Monday with Sheikh Sabah and Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim at his palace.

Sheikh Sabah’s resignation comes after 10 MPs filed a motion of “non-cooperation” against him in Parliament last week.

He faces several allegations including “unconstitutional practices and a lack of cooperation with the legislative authority.”